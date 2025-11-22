Southern Command Chief Stresses Training and Judgment Over Technology at CAATS Parade

Pune: Southern Command chief Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth on Friday said that while modern platforms are changing the nature of military operations, the outcome of any mission ultimately depends on the people operating them. He was speaking after reviewing the Passing-out Parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS).

Lt Gen Seth noted that warfare is shifting rapidly, with greater use of precision strikes, contested airspace and multi-domain coordination. In this environment, he said, army aviation offers the force a flexible and responsive capability. He added that a mix of manned helicopters and unmanned systems currently gives commanders a wide operational range, and that upcoming technological inductions are expected to expand these capacities further.

Despite these advancements, he emphasised that human skill and judgment remain central to operational success. CAATS, he said, has been designated as the Army’s centre of expertise for remotely piloted aircraft operations and combat air manoeuvre.

Addressing graduating officers, Lt Gen Seth advised them to maintain high levels of situational awareness, follow procedures strictly and prioritise safety, especially during combat flying where margins are narrow.

This year’s ceremony featured the first combined passing out of officers from the Combat Aviation Course, Army Helicopter Instructor's Course and the inaugural Combined Internal Pilot and Observers Course.

Among the awardees, Capt Ajit Singh received the trophy for Best Cadet in the Combined IP/OB Course. Capt Kushal Sharma secured the ‘Silver Cheetah’ trophy for topping the Combat Aviators Course, and Maj Paramveer Singh Shekhawat placed first in the Army Helicopter Instructor’s Course.

The parade also included a demonstration of combat aviation assets, showcasing coordinated use of helicopters, remotely piloted platforms, hexacopters, infantry units and armoured vehicles.