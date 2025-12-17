Southern Command Marks Vijay Diwas with Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Pune War Memorial

Southern Command of the Indian Army observed Vijay Diwas at the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune on Tuesday, marking 54 years of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

The ceremony was led by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and was attended by serving personnel and veterans from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

As part of the observance, a wreath was laid at the War Memorial in memory of soldiers, airmen and sailors who lost their lives during the 1971 conflict. A moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to the fallen personnel.

Veterans, including those who took part in the 1971 War, were felicitated during the programme. Veer Naris were also honoured in recognition of their role and sacrifice.

The event concluded with an interaction between senior officers, serving personnel, veterans and Veer Naris at the Southern Command Museum lawns near the memorial.