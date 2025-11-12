Southern Command Showcases Joint Combat Readiness in Thar Desert During Exercise Maru Jwala

The Indian Army’s Southern Command conducted Exercise Maru Jwala in the Thar Desert as part of the larger Tri-Services Exercise Trishul, aimed at testing integrated combat preparedness and joint operational capabilities across multiple domains.

The large-scale field training exercise brought together land and air assets in a high-intensity operational setting, focusing on coordination between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The drills involved mechanised and infantry formations, aviatio elements, and airborne troops, simulating realistic battlefield conditions in desert terrain.

Speaking after witnessing the culmination of the exercise, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, highlighted the efforts of participating formations. He said the exercise marked the culmination of two months of intensive training by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, including its Shahbaz Division, Aviation Brigade, Electronic Warfare Brigade, and Para-SF Battalion.

“Exercise Maru Jwala is a significant part of the overall Exercise Trishul. Over the past two months, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps has trained rigorously, and the results are visible today. The Corps has effectively integrated new-generation equipment into its training and operations,” Lt Gen Seth said.

The exercise tested new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) integrating next-generation weapon systems, indigenous drones, and counter-drone technologies. A coordinated airborne assault operation conducted jointly by the Army and Air Force was among the key highlights, showcasing operational synergy and interoperability.

Lt Gen Seth interacted with the troops and commended the personnel from the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Southern Command, and associated formations of the Airborne Forces and Indian Air Force for their professionalism and operational readiness.

He added that innovation, integration, and indigenisation would remain central to the Army’s operational philosophy under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Exercise Maru Jwala was designed to validate the Southern Command’s strike capabilities and reinforce joint preparedness for future combat operations.