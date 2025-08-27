Spiritual Leader Jaya Kishori Leads Consecration of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati

Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, came alive on Wednesday with devotion and pageantry as the consecration of the historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati was performed by noted spiritual orator and youth mentor, Jaya Kishori. The revered Ganpati Mandal, considered the country’s first public Ganesh festival, once again became the focal point of celebrations marked by spirituality and heritage.

The day’s rituals opened with the early morning Mangala Aarti, drawing large crowds of worshippers. Soon after, at 8:30 a.m., the Ganpati procession rolled out with traditional fervor. The streets resonated with conch shells, martial art displays like lathi-kathi, and the energetic beats of dhol-tasha. Seven prominent troupes—including Shreeram Pathak, Kalavant, Vishwagargana, Swayambhugargana, Vadyavrand, Gajar, and Noomavi—gave a ceremonial salute to Bappa, creating an atmosphere charged with devotion and enthusiasm.

Festival convenor Puneet Balan emphasized the Mandal’s unique custom of drawing the deity’s chariot manually, rather than with oxen. “This is a matter of pride for all of us. Every year our volunteers consider it their duty and honour to pull the chariot with their own hands,” he explained.

At the designated time of 12:15 p.m., Jaya Kishori performed the consecration rituals in the presence of a sea of devotees. Following the ceremony, the Mandal hosted cultural and devotional programs throughout the day, with active participation from attendees.

Sharing her thoughts, Jaya Kishori remarked that learning about the Mandal’s history inspired both devotion and patriotism in her. She urged young people to visit and acquaint themselves with its legacy. Commenting on the decision to host a DJ-free festival, she noted, “Celebrating in accordance with tradition makes the festival even more graceful. Preserving culture in its authentic form is something everyone can take inspiration from. I prayed to Bappa that his blessings remain with all.”

Recognized as the oldest public Ganesh Mandal in India, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati holds a special place in the history of the festival. This year, its grand yet tradition-centric procession, free of modern sound systems, emerged as one of Pune’s most notable attractions during Ganeshotsav.