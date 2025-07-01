Swargate Rape Case: Pune Court Denies Bail to Accused Dattatray Gade

A Pune court has rejected the bail application of Dattatray Gade, who is under arrest for allegedly raping a young woman at the Swargate Bus Stand in February. The decision ensures that Gade will remain in judicial custody. Gade had filed for bail after being remanded to Yerawada Jail. According to the reports, his plea was strongly opposed by Special Public Prosecutor Adv. Ajay Misar along with victim’s counsel Adv. Aseem Sarode and Adv. Shriya Awale.

The prosecution reportedly argued that critical evidence such as panchnamas, expert reports and location data directly linked Gade to the crime. They also pointed out that there was no prior contact or financial exchange between Gade and the victim. The lawyers further stated that Gade had previously attempted to tarnish the image of the survivor. Adv. Misar told the court that granting bail could allow the accused to commit a similar act again or interfere with the investigation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the bail application and ordered that Gade remain in custody.

Gade is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a parked bus at the Swargate State Transport stand in the early hours of February 26. The woman, who works in the private medical sector, had arrived at the bus stand around 5.45 a.m. while waiting for a bus to Phaltan. According to the police complaint, Gade approached her, addressed her as “didi” and claimed the bus was waiting at a different platform. He then led her to an empty bus parked nearby. The woman told police she was hesitant to enter as the bus lights were off, but Gade convinced her it was the right one. He followed her inside and allegedly raped her before fleeing the scene.

He also reportedly threatened her and warned her not to tell anyone. The woman did not report the incident immediately. She boarded another bus but later shared the details with a friend during the journey. On the friend's advice, she got off the bus and went to Swargate Police Station to file a complaint.

Gade was arrested after being on the run for nearly 70 hours. Pune Police tracked him to his village, Gunat in Shirur taluka, with the help of sniffer dogs and drone technology. He was found hiding in a paddy field.