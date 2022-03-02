The school refuses to issue hall tickets to 10th standard students due to non-payment of tuition fees

Ramwadi: In many English medium private schools in Nagar Road area, due to non-payment of tuition fees, shocking incidents are taking place where hall tickets are not being given to 10th standard students. Parents are worried that their children will suffer due to lack of fees. A written application was submitted to the school to pay the fee as much as possible. Parents are demanding that children be allowed to sit for exams.

Online classes have started since the school was closed for two years during Corona period. Various school activities were not conducted but annual tuition fees were not reduced so many parents could not pay their fees for two to three years. Had fallen. Although Corona's woes have abated, it is time for the financial situation to return to normal.

Ashish Mane, President of Wadgaon Sheri Nagarik Manch, contacted the headmaster of the school. He demanded the school management not to allow the students to sit for the exams as it is a violation of their right to education.