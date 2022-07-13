Three siblings drowned in stagnant water, while playing in rain

Pune: Three siblings drowned in stagnant water in a field near their house while playing in the water. The incident took place at Ambethan near Chakan on Tuesday morning. All three children are in the age group of 4 to 8 years. The second incident took place at Dattawadi, where the youth died due to shock.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Jaikishan Das (age 8), Rakesh Jaikishan Das (age 6) and Shweta Jaikishan Das (age 4).

MSEDCL's low-pressure line broke at Dattawadi in Pune on Tuesday and fell on the road. In an attempt to remove the wire, electricity flowed between the remaining two-phase wires to a hanging wire, killing one young man and injuring another when the wall of a shop under construction in Nana Peth in the city collapsed. Two people were injured when the wall of a two-storey house collapsed.

A young man was killed when a power line collapsed due to rain. The young man's name is Rohit Sampat Thorat (age 20, resident behind Bhandari Hotel). The incident took place in front of Ganeshmala Bhandari Hotel on Sinhagad Road on Tuesday morning.

It has been raining heavily in the dam area of ​​the Pune district for the last few days and the Kalmodi and Chilhewadi dams are full. Water storage in many dams has come down to 50 percent. The Khadakwasla dam project, which supplies water to Pune city, has 39 percent water storage till Tuesday evening. It has accumulated a total of 11.57 TMC of water.

The Khadakwasla dam is 100 percent full and 13,142 cusecs of water was released into the river on Tuesday evening. As a result, the Bhide bridge in Pune has gone under water. Many people park their cars in the river basin. The vehicles are stuck in the flood waters of the river. The river Indrayani is overflowing at Alandi and villages along the river have been alerted.