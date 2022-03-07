Throwing slippers is definitely not the way of Maharashtra, Rohit pawar's reaction on Devendra Fadanvis's icident

Pune: Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Pimpri-Chinchwad yesterday (March 6) for the inauguration of various development works and slippers were thrown at his vehicle. There was also a proclamation. While there are many political reactions from BJP on this, NCP leader Rohit Pawar has also reacted and expressed his anger.

"Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis Saheb is a great leader. It is understood that slippers were thrown at his car. There are many constitutional ways to express someone's feelings if they are hurt. But throwing sandals instead is definitely not the way of Maharashtra, ”tweeted Rohit Pawar.

Meanwhile, after this incident, BJP took an aggressive stance and targeted NCP. BJP-NCP leaders also came face to face. Now BJP leader Nitesh Rane has directly challenged the NCP. "If the NCP leaders are showing such courage, then we will see how their leaders move around the state. Then they should do the work of measuring slippers. ”, Nitesh Rane has given such a warning.