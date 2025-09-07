Traditional Splendor Marks Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersion in Pune

A divine blend of devotion, tradition, and valor marked the immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa, Hindustan’s first public Ganpati, on Sunday early morning after almost 20 hours long immersion procession.The idol was carried on the attractively decorated ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’ as thousands of devotees gathered to bid farewell to their beloved Lord Ganesha with grandeur.

As per the schedule announced earlier, DCP Krushikesh Rawale performed Bappa’s pooja at 7:30 am on Anant Chaturdashi at the pandal , At 8 am, the idol was brought out from Ratna Mahal and placed on thez ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’, which later joined the immersion procession from the Tilak statue at Mandai. The immersion procession officially commenced in the late evening.

The procession reflected a blend of cultural tradition and festive fervor. Spectacular Mardani Khel demonstrations showcased the valor of Maratha warriors, while the beats of the Shriram and Ramanbaug Dhol-Tasha Pathaks added rhythm and energy to the celebration. Thousands of devotees thronged the streets, chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, creating a vibrant yet disciplined atmosphere.

Speaking about the Immersion Punit Balan, Trustee and Celebration Chief of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, said, “Like every year, this year’s Bappa’s immersion procession was eye-catching. The ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’ was attractively decorated, and traditional Dhol-Tasha troupes performed in front of the chariot, a group of Mardani Khel was also part of the procession ton showcase

Maharashtra’s traditional martial art that highlights the bravery and spirit of the Maratha warriors , As per tradition, all Five Manache Ganpati were garlanded on behalf of our trust.

Balan also highlighted his long-term vision for the festival, stating, “The immersion procession during Ganeshotsav in Pune is a major attraction for Ganesh devotees across the world. Therefore, all Ganpati mandals try to make it beautiful, attractive, and grand. We also attempt to make it so.

The 10 days of Ganesh Utsav have been very good, it was a very special this time as people in large number reacted very positively to our call for to go DJ free Ganeshotsav,In the next 5–6 years, I am confident that the entire Ganesh Utsav in Pune will become DJ-free.”

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, established in 1892 during India’s freedom struggle, holds a special place in history as the first public Ganesh mandal of undivided India , This year’s immersion once again reflected Pune’s cultural pride, devotion, and rich traditions.