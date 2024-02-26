Tutari Artists in the State Fear Not Getting Work Due to EC's Decision to Give Symbol to NCP (SP)

Pune: Tutari has historical significance and is a symbol of Marathi culture. The Tutari is heard playing at government events and weddings to showcase the culture and tradition. With the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) getting the 'man blowing Tutari' as the party symbol, those who sell/ play the traditional instrument fear that their business will be affected.



Shankar Kasbe, a traditional instrumentalist, said, "We are invited to play the trumpet at all political and cultural events. We barely get enough money from this program to make a living. It is customary for guests to arrive at many cultural events as well as political events with the Tutari. In particular, at the events of Hindutva organizations, the Tutari is being played. At the same time, the stature of the program also increases. But now, if Tutari is played, there will always be doubts in the minds of those who organize different events is the instrumentalist campaigning for a particular political party."



The use of Tutari dates back to the medieval period. During the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tutari gained more importance. The Tutari was used to announce the arrival of kings or members of the royal family. Tutari is an integral part of the Palkhi tradition in Maharashtra. This is the reason why the Government of Maharashtra has adopted Tutari as a symbol of Marathi culture.



There are about 150 to 200 trumpets and traditional players in Pune city and district. Their business is likely to be affected by the EC's decision.