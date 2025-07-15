Vaishnavi Hagawane Case Update: Police Files 1,670 Pages Chargesheet Against 11 Accused

Pune's Vaishnavi Hagavane suicide case was one of the most discussed case in city. After 58 days of investigation Bavdhan police has filed a a 1,670-page charge sheet against 11 people in the court of Pune First Class Judicial Magistrate Alia Bagal on Monday (14). The police have found strong evidence against all the accused in this.

Vaishnavi Hagavane's suicide case has created a stir in the entire state. Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagavane was an office bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group). Since this case is politically heated, everyone's attention has been drawn to this case. During the hearing of this case, the lawyers of the accused tried to give a different twist to the case by raising questions about Vaishnavi's character and making a shocking claim that 'Vaishnavi's inclination was towards suicide'.

Also, 'Her chat with a person was intercepted, in which it is seen that she has tried to commit suicide many times,' the lawyers also told the court. Finally, the claims made by the accused's lawyers have failed, and the police investigation has found strong evidence against 11 people. A charge sheet was filed in the court against these 11 people on Monday. Currently, five accused in this case are out on bail and six are in jail. Since this is a sensitive crime, the police have refused to provide information. Meanwhile, the issue is likely to come up in the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (15th).