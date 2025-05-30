Vaishnavi Hagawane Death Case: Fugitive Nilesh Chavan Arrested From Nepal Border

Police have arrested Nilesh Chavan, the co-accused in the death of Vaishnavi Hagawane, near the Nepal border after he had been on the run for several days. Chavan was brought back to Pune by Pimpri-Chinchwad police following an intensive manhunt. According to police, Chavan had been absconding for days before his arrest. A lookout notice had been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country. Authorities intensified their search, forming eight special teams that tracked him across Pune, Mumbai, Konkan, Karnataka and Goa. They also questioned his friends, relatives and close contacts during the investigation.

Chavan was accused of threatening Vaishnavi’s family with a firearm when they went to retrieve her baby, who had been with him for two days. Following this confrontation, Chavan reportedly fled.

Police consider the arrest a major breakthrough. The investigation teams had been working around the clock to track his movements.

Meanwhile, a prank call caused confusion for Nanded City police. Someone falsely informed emergency services that Chavan had been detained. Police rushed to the scene only to find that it was a hoax. Authorities have registered a case against the caller for misleading law enforcement.