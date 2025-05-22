Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case: 10-Month-Old Baby Handed Over to Kaspate Family, Pune Woman's Uncle Says Unknown Man Gave Child

After Vaishnavi Hagwane's suicide, Kaspate's family and the parents of the Pune woman sought custody of her 10-month-old baby. Initially, the baby was in the custody of a man named Nilesh Chavan, and the family was unable to get her. However, the Kaspate family has now finally gained custody of the child.

"We received a call from an unidentified person who handed over the baby to us," said Vaishnavi’s father, Anil Kaspate. "My brother was given the baby by a stranger. We now see Vaishnavi in her child. From now on, we will take care of the baby as if she were Vaishnavi herself."

Vaishnavi’s uncle, Mohan Kaspate, added, "I received a call from an unknown number. The caller asked me to come to the Baner Highway and said he had the baby. We initially told him we were going to Pinargut, but he insisted he was near Baner Highway. When we arrived there, he handed the baby over and left immediately. We still don't know who he was. The baby had been missing for two days. Now that we have her, we’re relieved and happy."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of Vaishnavi Hagwane’s death in Pune. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, directing a fair and thorough investigation. The commission has demanded that, if allegations are proven, all accused be arrested immediately. A detailed action taken report was sought from the Maharashtra Police within three days and is likely to be submitted today.

In a political development, the NCP has expelled Vaishnavi’s father-in-law Rajendra Hagwane and husband Shashank Hagwane. However, Vaishnavi’s father, Anil Kaspate, has called for immediate arrest instead, stating that expulsion is not enough. He also expressed disappointment with Rupali Chakankar of the Ajit Pawar-led State Women’s Commission, saying, “Her statements may be correct, but she hasn’t contacted us even once. No one from Ajit Pawar’s group has come to console us.”