Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case: Absconding Father-in-Law Rajendra and Sushil Hagwane Arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad Police

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested Rajendra Hagwane and his brother-in-law, Sushil Hagwane, who are among the main accused in the Vaishnavi Hagawane death case. The duo was taken into custody around 4:30 am today (Thursday). Vaishnavi's mother-in-law, husband, and sister-in-law had already been arrested earlier in the case. A number of shocking revelations following the police investigation have sparked outrage in the community.

Vaishnavi was found dead under mysterious circumstances by her father-in-law Rajendra Hagwane. According to preliminary information, her relatives have alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical torture. The case has created a sensation across the state, with widespread calls for justice.

Both Rajendra and Sushil Hagwane had been absconding for the past few days. Police had formed a special team to trace them. In the early hours of this morning, police raided a location in Pimpri Chinchwad and detained the two.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are in the process of collecting concrete evidence against all the accused. More shocking facts are expected to emerge soon.