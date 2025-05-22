Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case: Case Registered Against Husband, In-Laws In Alleged Dowry Death of Pune Woman

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune have registered a case of abetment of suicide and dowry death against five individuals, including the husband and in-laws of 23-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane, who allegedly died by suicide at her marital home in Bhukum, Mulshi tehsil of Pune, last Friday said a police official. Vaishnavi Shashank Hagawane, the daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, who is associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, allegedly died under mysterious circumstances, with her family accusing her in-laws of harassment and torture over dowry demands.

According to the complaint filed by Vaishnavi's father, Anil Kaspate, his daughter was found hanging around 4:30 pm on Friday due to alleged mental and physical harassment inflicted by her in-laws. The family has accused her husband, Shashank Hagawane, and his relatives of persistent dowry demands totalling Rs 2 crore.

As per Kaspate's complaint, Rajendra Hagawane, Vaishnavi's in-laws and husband had taken 51 tolas of gold, a high-end car, and silver utensils at the time of marriage. The groom's family also insisted that the wedding be held at a luxurious venue. Recently, they had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from Vaishanavi's father.

Following Vaishnavi's demise, Pimpri Chinchwad Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 80(2), 108, 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) at Bavdhan police station and arrested three individuals Vaishnavi's husband, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law while her father-in-law, Rajendra Hagawane, and his elder son, Susheel Hagawane, remain absconding. The police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

The case has also sparked political controversy. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious cognisance of the case, given its implications related to dowry harassment and the suspicious circumstances of Vaishnavi's death