Vandalism Spree in Pune: Local Goons Vandalize 20 Vehicles with Koyta and Stones in Pimpri Chinchwad

Crime incidents are on the rise in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Incidents involving the Koyta gang terror, fights, and murders are at their peak. A similar incident has come to light from the Pimple Gurav area, in Sangvi where a group of local goons allegedly vandalized almost 15 to 20 vehicles including cars and autorickshaws. The incident occurred late at night on September 14.

According to the information given by the police, the incident occurred in the Pimplegurav area in Pimpri Chinchwad, where local gangsters went on a vandalism spree creating havoc in the vicinity. The accused allegedly broke windshields of almost 20 vehicles in the Mayurinagar area of Pimple Gurav near Sangvi. The accused used koyta, stones and other sharp weapons to damage the parked vehicles.

A gang of local goons vandalised bikes and cars to spread terror in the vicinity. The Sangvi police immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported by the locals. The incident occurred in the middle of the ongoing Ganesh Utsav has created a stir in the city.

The police have registered a case and the process of identifying the accused is ongoing. The police have procured CCTV footage of the area while further investigation is underway.

Watch Video:

https://x.com/i/status/1835202123832627204