Vanraj Andekar Murder Case: Arms dealer who supplied pistol arrested by Pune Police

A major breakthrough in the NCP corporator Vanraj Andeakr murder case the Pune City Police crime branch has arrested the suspect who allegedly provided the pistol used in the crime taking the arrest toll to 21 while two minors have been detained.

The crime branch has arrested the accused Abhishek alias Aba Narayan Khond (Age 24, Res. Laxmigarden Society, Deshmukhwadi, Shivane) for allegedly providing firearms used to kill Andekar on September 1 around 8:30 in the night in Doke Talim Chowk area of Nana Pethe.

A total of 20 accused including Ganesh Komkar, Sanjeevani Jayant Komkar, Jayant Komkar, Prakash Jayant Komkar, Somnath Gaikwad, Aniket Dudhbhate, Tushar alias Aba Kadam, Sagar Pawar, Pawan Kartal, Sameer alias Sam Kale were earlier arrested in this case. A murder was been registered in this matter at Samarth Police Station by Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar. The Pune City Police has booked the arrested accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MOCCA).

Vanraj Andekar’s sister Sanjivani Komkar, brothers-in-law Jayant, Prakash, and Ganesh, as well as gangsters Somnath Gaikwad, Aniket Dudhbhate were named as the primary accused in the murder case. Preliminary investigation claimed that the murder was a result of a family dispute however further probe revealed various angles in the case one of which included an old feud between Andekar and the accused Nikhil Gaikwad. Last year, Gaikwad's friend Nikhil Akhade was murdered by the Andekar gang. Gaikwad was looking for an opportunity to take revenge for his friend's murder. Andekar had an argument with his sister Sanjeevani. Investigation revealed that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill Andekar due to dominance and family disputes. Pistols, Koyta and, a two-wheeler were seized from the accused by the police.

The police had earlier arrested Prasad Pandurang Belhekar (age 33, Res. Saadhan Chowk, Nana Peth) who acted as a middleman who was in constant contact with the accused Ganesh Komkar and Somnath Gaikwad, Tushar Kadam, Dudhbhate and Kale. As per the police, Ganesh Komkar allegedly contacted Dudhbhate and Kadam over the phone through Belhekar. While interrogating Belhekar police revealed that Abhishek Khond supplied the weapons. Accordingly, the police tracked Khond and arrested him. While 21 accused have been arrested further probe is underway.