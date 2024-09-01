Vanraj Andekar Shot Dead: Former NCP Corporator Of Ajit Pawar's Faction Killed In Pune

A shocking incident occurred in Pune on Sunday night, where former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead in the evening. Vanraj Andekar, who was struck by five bullets, was rushed to KEM Hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the attack followed an initial knife assault. Forensic investigation team has reached the crime scene as per reports.The assailants have been identified as Bandu Andekar, Vanraj’s son-in-law, and Ganesh Komkar, Vanraj’s uncle. Komkar, previously involved in an acid attack on Shiv Sena city chief Rambhau Parekh, is now linked to this serious crime. Vanraj Andekar’s condition was reported to be critical and a detailed investigation is underway.

The shooting took place around 8:30 PM in the Doke Talim area of Nana Peth, a scene of panic and confusion exacerbated by a local power outage. Police from the Crime Branch arrived promptly and have indicated that the shooting was related to a family dispute and issues of dominance. The Andekar gang, known for its significant presence in Nana Peth, has been implicated in various criminal activities over the past 25 years.

Vanraj Andekar was elected as a corporator in the 2017 Pune Municipal Corporation elections. His family has a notable political and criminal history: his mother, Rajashree Andekar, and uncle, Udaykanta Andekar, both served as corporators, and his sister, Vatsala Andekar, was the Mayor of Pune. The Andekar gang, led by Suryakant Andekar, has a long history of criminal activities including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and more. Despite a period of reduced influence, recent gang tensions and a failed attempt on the life of Atul Kudale have reignited violence. The gang's declining dominance and internal frustrations have been cited as factors contributing to the recent violence.