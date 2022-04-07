Vasant More removed from post of Pune MNS city president

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had called the prominent leaders of Pune in Mumbai today after the angry drama in Pune MNS. Pune MNS city president and corporator Vasant More, however, was not called to Mumbai. Finally, Vasant More has been removed from the post of Pune MNS city president. In a letter, Raj Thackeray said that Sainath Babar has been appointed as Pune city president.

On the orders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, corporator Sainath Sambhaji Babar has been appointed as Pune city president today. Congratulations to Sainath Babar for the new responsibility and best wishes for the future political journey', the appointment letter said.

MNS Pune city president Vasant More disagreed with Thackeray’s statement. “I will not play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in my ward. Many Muslims vote for me.’’

He also clarified that he is not angry with Raj Thackeray or the party, but is very confused about what role he should play after the statement made by the party chief.