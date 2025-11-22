“Vote Is in Your Hands, I Have Funds...”: Ajit Pawar Ahead of Local Body Elections In Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has seemingly sparked a political controversy with his remarks in Malegaon town of Baramati of Pune district during campaign for local body elections that if voters "cross mark" his party's candidates, he will also "cross mark" and that funds are in his hands. Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, said that if voters elect all 18 candidates of his panel, including those of NCP and alliance parties, in the Nagar Parishad Election in Malegaon of Baramati tehsil, he will deliver everything he has promised, not otherwise.

Ajit Pawar said that while voters have votes, he has funds. "Friends, the Centre and the State have many schemes. The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of the State, and both Deputy Chief Ministers have together created several schemes. If all of us work together and implement these schemes properly, we can ensure good development for Malegaon and deliver whatever is being promised. Now, remove all other thoughts from your mind. If you give me victory for all 18 candidates, I am ready to deliver everything that I have promised. But if you cross mark me (our candidates), I will also cross mark you. The vote is in your hands, and the fund is in my hand. Now you decide what you want to do," Ajit Pawar said.

He said if people pose their trust in NCP, the party will not let it go waste. "Every common person is with me. After Baramati, the real test is for the people of Malegaon. Whatever happened in the past is passed away like water in the Ganga. Now we will begin a new start with a new morning....If you place your trust in us, we will never let that trust go to waste. I say this in front of all the people of Malegaon gathered in this meeting. I assure you that just as we developed Baramati, we are committed to developing Malegaon as well. I promise," he said. Political parties are campaigning for local body elections in Maharashtra.