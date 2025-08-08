Wagholi, Hinjawadi and Chakan: Ajit Pawar Announces 3 New Municipal Corporations for Pune District

Pune districts are facing multiple civic issues, including water contamination, water cuts, and massive traffic jams, particularly in key areas like Hinjewadi and Chakan, which are major IT and automobile hubs. Road Traffic issues in the city are due to unauthorised constructions and poor management by the local civic body. Therefore, to tackle the problem, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, August 8, have announced the formation of three new municipal corporations in Pune district.

"Whether anyone likes it or not, I will still go ahead with this plan," Ajit Pawar said, confirming that new municipal corporations will be created for Chakan, Hinjewadi, and for the Manjari, Fursungi, and Uruli Devachi regions.

Pawar visited the Chakan Chowk area at 5:45 am to inspect the traffic congestion firsthand. During his visit, he proposed widening the Talegaon–Shikrapur route to six lanes and calling for an elevated Pune–Nashik corridor to reduce traffic woes.

The Pune-Nashik and Chakan-Shikrapur roads experience daily traffic jams as many employees commute to the Chakan MIDC. According to the Pune Pulse, nearly 1,500 large and small industries employing around 3.5 workers travel daily on these routes.

पुणे जिल्ह्यातील चाकण शहर व एमआयडीसी परिसरातील नागरिक आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांना होणाऱ्या तीव्र वाहतूक कोंडीच्या समस्येला घेऊन आज प्रत्यक्ष चाकण येथे विविध ठिकाणी पाहणी केली. या पाहणीवेळी जिल्हाधिकारी, पोलीस आयुक्त आणि संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांशी चर्चा झाली. वाहतूक कोंडी होण्याची प्रमुख कारणं… pic.twitter.com/fsnT4qp6U9 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) August 8, 2025

"Chakan MIDC has 1,500 small and large companies employing 3.5 lakh people. This results in lakhs of vehicles moving through the area every day. We need to break this gridlock," he said.

During his visit, Pawar instructed the National Highway Authority, PMRDA, District Collector, and Municipal Commissioners regarding infrastructure improvements. He committed funds for expanding the Talegaon–Shikrapur road into a six-lane route and proposed an elevated Pune–Nashik highway.