Watch: Ajit Pawar Gets Angry as Crowd Blows Whistles During Bhumi Puja Ceremony of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and National Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar got angry when the audience began whistling during the bhumi puja ceremony of the new Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) on Thursday morning, February 6.

Pawar warned the group and asked them to stop, or they would be removed. "Is this an event where whistling is appropriate? The Chief Minister is present. Stop this behaviour at once, or since this is a police function, I will instruct them to remove you. Maintain discipline," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Expressed Displeasure Over Whistles

Last year, Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy CM, said that the PCPC would surpass Pune in terms of modernity. He said the building would be equipped with the best police facilities in the region. The PCPC was initially approved by then-Chairman Fadnavis in August 2018.