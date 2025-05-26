Watch: Jejuri Temple Steps Turns Into a Waterfall Due to Heavy Rain, Leaving Devotees Stranded

Pune and its surrounding areas have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall from past few days. Jejuri one of the popular tourist and devotional spots has been particularly affected, witnessing rains for the fourth consecutive day. The showers, which began in the latter half of May an unusual time for such heavy precipitation have disrupted daily life in Jejuri and its Panchkroshi region. As of Sunday evening (May 25), the area recorded around 217 millimeters of rainfall. A video of the scenario has gone viral on social media.

On Monday, May 26, residents had a brief break from the rain in the morning when the sun came out. But around 1 PM, very heavy rains, like a cloudburst, started again, causing problems everywhere. The rain lasted more than 30 minutes and made drains and embankments overflow. Pilgrims at Jejuri Fort were worried when they saw water flowing down the footpaths. Several houses, especially on Morgaon Road, were flooded, causing people to panic.

Also Read: Southwest Monsoon 2025 Advances Over Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Other States

Early Monsoon Arrival in Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon arrived in Lower Konkan on Sunday, May 25, much earlier than normal. It reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 13 and quickly moved to Kerala and Karnataka by May 24, which is ahead of the usual June 1 start. By May 25, it had spread to Goa and parts of Maharashtra.

Normally, the monsoon enters Maharashtra around June 7, but this year it came almost two weeks early. The monsoon has already reached areas like Devgad and is moving through Belagavi, Haveri, Dharmapuri, Chennai, and Kohima. A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is creating conditions for more rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rains with thunderstorms and strong winds for the next four days in South Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are also expected to have heavy showers in the next two to three days.