“We Call Each Other 15-20 Times a Day, But…”: Tanaji Sawant After Son Goes Missing from Pune Airport, Kidnapping Case Registered

Former Maharashtra health minister and Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant’s son was reported missing from Pune airport on Monday evening, prompting police to file a kidnapping case. The complaint was registered at Sinhgad Road police station, and the investigation has been handed over to the crime branch.

Rishiraj Sawant, 32, left for the airport in a Swift car around 4:57 p.m. from the Narhe area. Shortly after, reports emerged that he had gone missing. An anonymous call was also made to the Pune police control room, claiming he had been taken away by unidentified persons.

Following the incident, Tanaji Sawant rushed to the Pune police commissioner’s office. Later, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma addressed the media, stating that authorities were working to trace Rishiraj’s whereabouts.

Tanaji Sawant, however, ruled out the possibility of kidnapping and said his son was with two friends.

"My son is neither missing nor kidnapped. He is with two of his friends. In our family culture, we always inform each other wherever we are going. Even if he is going somewhere nearby, he always tells me. This time, the three of them left in another car without informing anyone, which made me anxious. He did not tell anyone about this. We usually call each other at least 15 to 20 times a day, but today, there were no calls. I was worried when I found out he had suddenly gone to the airport. That is why I contacted the police. Now, we have received information that he left by flight. Police are trying to find out where he landed. The driver who dropped him and his friends at the airport returned and confirmed that he left them there. However, we still do not know exactly where they went," Tanaji Sawant said.