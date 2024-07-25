Why Is Pune Flooding? DCM & Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar Explains

Due to the heavy rains in Pune, many roads have turned into rivers, and several homes have been flooded. In some areas, daily life has been severely disrupted. Authorities are working to relocate residents to safer locations. Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister, Ajit Pawar, is closely monitoring the situation. Speaking to the media this morning, Pawar said, "I am in constant touch with the weather department and officials."

He continued, "Rain is expected to continue in Pune. I am heading to Pune immediately and have alerted all relevant agencies. The Commissioner himself has reached Ekta Nagar. Normally, dry soil can absorb rainwater, but now the ground is saturated from the past two to three days of rainfall. Pune has many paved and concrete roads. Instructions have been issued to release water from the dam this morning due to the overflowing rivers."

"The Khadakwasla Dam, which usually holds 2.75 TMC, received over 3 TMC of water because of heavy rainfall upstream. We monitored the situation closely and decided to release the water at dawn instead of overnight to minimize inconvenience to residents," Pawar explained. Schools have been closed immediately, and water has accumulated in many areas due to the overflowing rivers and streams.

"I have weather forecasts for the next five days, covering July 24 to 28. Yesterday, some places were on red or orange alert. Currently, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts are on orange alert, while Palghar, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg districts are on yellow alert," Pawar informed.