Women First in Ward 3: BJP Candidate Aishwarya Pathare Unveils Special Manifesto

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections entering a decisive phase, BJP candidate from Ward No. 3, Aishwarya Surendra Pathare, has released a special manifesto focused on women, placing women’s welfare and empowerment at the centre of her campaign.

The women-centric manifesto is structured around four key pillars — women’s health, women’s safety, women’s skill development, and women’s empowerment. The initiative has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of women in the Lohegaon and Wagholi areas of East Pune.

Speaking to Reporters , Aishwarya Pathare said that the manifesto is aimed at ensuring that women are not just beneficiaries of development but also active participants in it. “After being elected, priority will be given to strengthening women’s healthcare facilities, improving safety, providing skill-based training, and promoting their economic and social empowerment,” she said.

She further stated that the manifesto would not remain limited to announcements on paper. “Our teams will go door to door in Wagholi and Lohegaon to ensure that these schemes are actually implemented on the ground,” she added.

Pathare, who comes from an engineering and IT background, has also linked her campaign to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘100 Days, 100 Works’ initiative, promising to complete 100 development works within 100 days of her election.

“I will work not just as a corporator, but as a project manager for Ward No. 3, ensuring time-bound and result-oriented governance,” she said.

East Pune, including Yerwada, Wagholi, Lohegaon, Chandan Nagar and Kharadi, is witnessing rapid urban growth, and Pathare said the women’s manifesto is aimed at ensuring that women are empowered to benefit from this development.

The release of the women-focused manifesto has added momentum to the electoral contest in Ward No. 3, with voters now set to decide who will represent them in the PMC.