World Pickleball League: Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh Acquire Pune Team Along with Sudhir Mehta & Ajeenkya D Y Patil

In a groundbreaking move for sports enthusiasts in Pune, the World Pickleball League (WPBL) has unveiled the city’s very own franchise – Pune United. The newly formed team is backed by a powerful and diverse group of owners, including the popular Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, corporate leaders Sudhir and Sunanda Mehta from EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries, and visionary educators Ajeenkya D Y Patil and Pooja Patil from Ajeenkya DY Patil University.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his excitement: “Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world. Its craze and popularity are unmatched amongst all ages. We are excited to be part of the World Pickleball League which will surely take pickleball to newer heights across India. Our endeavor at Pune United is to champion a team that will inspire players to give their best and couples, families, and communities to come together and embrace this wonderful game and lead healthier and fitter lives.”Genelia Deshmukh added, “Pune United is serving up a storm. We are excited to be part of the World Pickleball League. Pickleball has the power to unite, inspire, and transform. Our mission at Pune United is simple: to ignite a love for Pickleball that goes beyond the court. We're committed to fostering a culture of camaraderie, wellness, and fun that will enrich the lives of our players, families, and community.”

“We wanted to bring a global sports franchise to Pune,” said Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility & Pinnacle Industries. “Pune is a young and vibrant city thriving with people from all walks of life, students, entrepreneurs, academicians, young professionals, etc. Pickleball is the perfect sport for today’s times—accessible, healthy, and enjoyable. With Pune United, we envision not just nurturing talent but also cultivating a culture that highlights Pune as a hub for innovation, fitness, and community engagement.”Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Founder-President, Ajeenkya DY Patil University added: “Through Pune United, we want to connect people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a sense of belonging and pride. It is an interesting & engaging sport and as a team, Pune United will represent not only the city’s unparalleled potential but also its rich culture and innovative energy.”

Speaking about its latest addition to the league, Gaurav Natekar, Founder & CEO of WPBL, said, “As a Punekar I am thrilled to welcome Pune United to the WPBL family. The dynamic consortium of owners, with their diverse backgrounds and shared passion for sports, will undoubtedly create a powerful force and elevate pickleball's popularity and aspirational value in Pune and beyond. The city's rich sporting and cultural heritage make it the perfect breeding ground for the sport of Pickleball.” Pickleball’s growing popularity globally is a testament to its ability to bring people together, promote fitness, and provide pure joy. As part of the World Pickleball League, Pune United is poised to elevate the sport nationally, embracing its essence of inclusivity, community building, and its impact on fitness & well-being. The World Pickleball League begins from January 24th 2025.