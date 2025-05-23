“You Failed To Deliver Justice”: MSCW Chief Rupali Chakankar Confronted by Activists in Wakad Over Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case (VIDEO)

Maharashtra State Commission for Women President Rupali Chakankar was confronted by angry Maratha community activists on Friday during her visit to the family of Vaishnavi Hagawane, a 26-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide following dowry-related harassment. Chakankar met the grieving family in Wakad to offer condolences and assure them of justice. However, as she was leaving the residence, activists including Rajendra Kondhare and Dhananjay Jadhav stopped her and demanded answers. The activists accused her of failing to act quickly in cases involving Mayuri Jagtap, Vaishnavi Kaspate and other women. They shouted slogans and asked her to step down from official protocol.

"You failed to deliver justice. Admit it. Step down from your protocol," the protestors said. The confrontation grew tense when Chakankar responded by saying, "You are crossing your limits." Wakad police officers present at the site intervened to calm the situation and prevent further escalation.

Chakankar has been facing criticism from citizens and social media users who questioned the delay in her response to the case. Critics claimed the Women’s Commission could have helped prevent the tragedy had it taken action earlier.

Rohini Khadse, the women’s wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, shared the video of the argument. “Her outbursts never stop. When common citizens questioned her during her visit to Vaishnavi’s home, she got irritated again. Had she fulfilled her duties properly, there would have been no need for such outbursts,” Khadse wrote in Marathi.

Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly died by suicide on May 16 at her in-laws’ home in Bavdhan, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Her parents alleged that the family had given 51 tolas of gold, silver and a sport utility vehicle at the time of marriage. Despite this, her husband’s family allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore for land purchase and continued to harass her.

A First Information Report was filed against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, father-in-law Rajendra, sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence.

Police said Shashank, Lata and Karishma were arrested earlier. Rajendra and Sushil were caught later while trying to flee from the Swargate area.