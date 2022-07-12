Youth dies on spot, as high tension wire falls on his body

Pune: A high tension wire fell down near Sawai Hotel on Sinhagad Road at Dattawadi in Pune. A schoolboy died on the spot. The incident took place this afternoon. For the last four days, there has been a continuous flow in the city area.

Frequent rains have also caused accidents in many places. In Dattawadi area, a high school wire fell on a school boy while he was walking on the road. The student died on the spot. It has been raining continuously for the last two days in Pune city. It is cold everywhere. The roads have been flooded. Citizens are facing traffic congestion in many areas. The condition of the roads has deteriorated and potholes have increased in many areas. There have also been incidents of tree felling in some places. Therefore, the administration has appealed to the citizens to be careful while traveling by road.