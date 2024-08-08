Zika Virus in Maharashtra: Seven New Cases Reported in Pune; Statewide Tally Rises to 73

Seven more patients of Zika Virus, also known as ZIKV, reported positive in Maharashtra's Pune. Taking to these numbers, cases in the state rose to 73 today.

According to the report, seven new patients include five pregnant women, an 18-year-old youth and a 40-year-old man from the Katraj and Kondhawa areas of Pune city. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officer has reported that so far, 72 persons have been affected by the Zika virus in the entire Pune district.