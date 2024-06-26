Zika Virus in Pune: 46-Year-Old Doctor and Teenage Daughter Test Positive

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for the Zika virus, though their condition is stable. The man developed symptoms including fever and rashes and was admitted to a private hospital. Blood samples sent to the National Institute of Virology confirmed the Zika virus on June 21. The doctor resides in the Erandwane area.

Following the diagnosis, blood samples from his five family members were collected. Tests revealed that his 15-year-old daughter also had the virus.

The Zika virus spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which can also transmit dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

The PMC's health department began surveillance efforts after the report of these two cases. While no other suspected cases have been found, authorities have initiated precautionary measures such as fogging and fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding.

The state health department has collected mosquito samples, and public awareness campaigns have been started in the area, with special instructions to monitor the health of pregnant women. While Zika generally does not cause serious complications, it can lead to microcephaly in the fetus if a pregnant woman is infected.