50-Year-Old Doctor from Rajasthan Lifts India to Victory with Three Gold Medals

At an age when many believe fitness should take a backseat, a doctor from Rajasthan has proven that determination can defy age. Dr. Deepak Singh from Bharatpur has made India proud by securing first place in a major weightlifting competition at 50. He won three gold medals at the World Powerlifting Championship held in Sri Lanka, showcasing exceptional strength, resilience, and discipline. His achievement is being celebrated across the country, as his story inspires many to challenge limits and continue pursuing fitness regardless of age.

In the championship, Dr. Singh emerged as the top lifter across three strength categories. Competing in the 120 kg weight division, he lifted an impressive 122 kg in bench press, 150 kg in squat, and 170 kg in deadlift. His combined lifting total reached 442 kg, securing gold in all three categories. His performance not only showcased power but also highlighted consistent training and exceptional physical conditioning, earning him international recognition and applause from the fitness community.

Also Read: Ajmer Dargah and Collectorate Receive Bomb Threat; Police Tighten Security

Dr. Deepak Singh’s passion for bodybuilding began during childhood, but his medical profession became his primary focus after completing his studies. His professional journey continued until 2019, when he participated in a state-level powerlifting championship and discovered his competitive potential. After winning state gold, he went on to achieve medals in national events and later competed in the 2020 World Powerlifting Championship, where he won a silver medal. This marked the turning point in his athletic journey.

Returning to the world stage after four years, Dr. Singh competed once again in Sri Lanka's international championship, where over 300 athletes from nearly 15 countries participated, including 60 from India. His triple-gold victory has sparked immense pride in Bharatpur and across India. Locals, sports enthusiasts, and medical professionals are praising him for proving that age is not a barrier to achieving greatness when passion and hard work come together.