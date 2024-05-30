Actress Nivetha Pethuraj in Argument with Hyderabad Police: Video Goes Viral

Nivetha Pethuraj who have been in entertainment industry for long. She has worked in Tamil Telegu films and known for her work in 'Podhuvaga Emmanasu' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' film. Currently actress is headlines for her viral video, in which she was seen having an augment with Hyderabad police.

In viral video it is been seen that Hyderabad police stopped Nivetha and asked her to open her car boot, but she refused to do so. This video of her has gone viral on social media, but some fans speculated that this incident might be a promotional stunt by the actress, especially since the officer in the video was not in proper uniform. However, Nivetha Pethuraj can only tell if it is promotional stunt, or the fight was real.

Actress #NivethaPethuraj argued and hesitated to open backside trunk of the car and scolded the recorded person...



Her expressions made Policemen to doubt on herself...#Tollywood#NivethaPethuraj#Policepic.twitter.com/49W6DNPcdL — Anchor_Karthik (@Karthikkkk_7) May 29, 2024

Currently, she is part of the Telugu version of the Tamil film 'Soppana Sundari', where she portrays a character originally played by Aishwarya Rajesh. Given the film's dark comedy-thriller genre, it is plausible that the recent video is part of the marketing strategy for the 'Soppana Sundari' Telugu remake. In her previous project, the Tamil-Telugu horror thriller 'Boo', directed by AL Vijay, Nivetha Pethuraj shared the screen with Rakul Preet Singh, Vishwak Sen, Manjima Mohan, Megha Akash, and Reba Monica John. She played a significant role in the movie, which premiered directly on a popular OTT platform.