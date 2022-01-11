After Saina Nehwal now her husband Parupalli Kashyap response to actor Siddharth 'sexiest' comment

After Saina Nehwal and many trolls now her husband Parupalli Kashyap who is also a badminton player called off the 'sexiest' remark of actor Siddharth on Saina. Kashyap took his Twitter and wrote while tagging Siddharth, "This is upsetting for us express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful".

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool#disgraceful@Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

This whole controversy started after Siddharth replied to one of the tweets of Saina where she questioned the security of India, after PM Modi's probe in Punjab, she wrote "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

After which Siddharth replied and wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." Then the actor shared another tweet clarifying his stance. He wrote, "COCK & BULL" That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said, or insinuated. Period." But before he could clarify himself his first tweet went so viral that he had to face trolls.

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihannahttps://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Responding to this Saina also said to Siddharth during an interaction with the news portal, she said "Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

"If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country," she added.