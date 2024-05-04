Agra Principal Beats Female Teacher for Coming Late to School, Netizens React (Watch Video)

A video of fight between female schoolteacher and principal has gone viral on social media. In video A principal from Agra was seen beating teacher just because she came late to school. This video has created huge outrage on social media.

In the video, the principal is shown holding the teacher's cheeks and asking her, "Kya batt Hein Kyaa Baat Hein." The situation escalates when the teacher also grabs the principal's collar, leading to an ugly fight. Other staff members intervene to resolve the conflict, with students standing outside the classroom in the background.

A Principal in Agra beat up a teacher this bad just because she came late to the school. Just look at her facial expressions. She's a PRINCIPAL 😭 @agrapolicepic.twitter.com/db8sKvnNvs — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 3, 2024

Video was uploaded by on X which has created outraged on social media. Netzines are slamming principal and teacher for fighting in front of students. One netizen wrote "Why people show their frustrations and insecurities on others especially work colleagues? Its beyond comprehension."

Another user wrote, "Glad that the teacher who got beaten was not male, otherwise the reason for the beating would have changed." While targeting private schools one user, "Private schools have become shops where these teachers are salesperson and poor parents r just customers .. what do they teach to the students.. frustrated principal.. and surely her degrees would be from diploma mills."