Agra Shocker: Man Walks 3 km With Ice Pick in His Head to Hospital; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where a bike-borne assailant attempted to murder an e-rickshaw company employee who was returning home on his scooter. They stabbed him in the head with an ice pick and fled. The incident occurred at the Abul Ullah Dargah crossing on the bypass.

The victim walked 3 km with the ice pick pierced in his head to reach the hospital. After reaching the hospital, doctors performed surgery on him and removed the object. His condition is now stable. A disturbing video of him arriving at the emergency ward with the ice pick still stuck in his head circulated on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Friday, November 21. The victim, identified as Sachin Sharma, a resident of New Adarsh Nagar in Kamla Nagar, works at Bhagya E-Vehicle Company in Paschimpuri, Sikandra.

He was returning home on his scooter when two men on a bike came alongside him near the Abul Ullah Dargah crossing. The rider was wearing a helmet, while the pillion had his face covered with a scarf.

According to Sachin, the pillion rider hit him on the head with an ice pick. The tool remained lodged in his skull. The attackers fled, warning him that although he had survived this time, they would not spare him in the future. Sachin collapsed on the road in severe pain.

About 10 minutes later, Santosh Garg, a resident of Karmayogi, stopped after noticing the object stuck in his head and alerted the police. Two constables arrived in a Cheetah vehicle. Sachin says they recorded a video of him on their phones and then threatened Santosh Garg, saying, “Why are you calling the police? You should have taken him to the hospital.”

Shocked by the police response, Santosh took Sachin to SN Emergency on his scooter. Doctors removed the splinter in the presence of police officers, who have now taken it into custody. Sachin said he had earlier been attacked in a similar manner near the Khandari intersection but does not know who is targeting him.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against unknown bike-borne assailants. New Agra Inspector Rajiv Tyagi said efforts are on to identify the attackers using CCTV footage.

बाइक सवारों ने युवक के सिर में सूजा घोंपा

आगरा में बाइक सवार हमलावरों ने स्कूटर से घर लौट रहे ई-रिक्शा कंपनी के कर्मचारी के स‍िर में बर्फ तोड़ने वाला सूजा घोंपकर भाग गए। युवक तीन किलोमीटर चलकर एसएन इमरजेंसी पहुंचा। वहां चिकित्सकों ने ऑपरेशन करके सूजा सिर से निकाला। उसकी हालत खतरे… pic.twitter.com/raIhwHG2aJ — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) November 24, 2025

A viral video of Sachin Sharma shows him walking towards the operating theatre with the ice pick lodged in the back of his head. Only the wooden handle is visible. Doctors said the injury could have been fatal had the tool struck the centre of his skull.