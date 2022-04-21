Amul congratulates success of 'KGF 2 in a unique way, ad goes viral

Indian dairy brand Amul has congratulated the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' for the success of the film through its latest topical advertisement. The film was released in theaters on 14 April. Along with actor Yash, the film stars veteran stars like Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film was simultaneously released across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The topical ad, posted on Amul's official Twitter account on Tuesday, features Yash as Rocky's character and is shown holding a piece of bread smeared with Amul butter.

The ad read, "Kolar Mein Gold Rakho Amul, Se Yash To It." According to the makers, the Hindi version of the film alone has earned Rs 238 crore at the box office. It is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark on Wednesday.