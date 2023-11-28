Anand Mahindra applauds Australian tunnel rescue expert Arnold Dix for Uttarakhand mission

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, lauded the efforts of Australian tunnel rescue expert Arnold Dix on Tuesday for his role in the ongoing rescue mission at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Mahindra shared a video of Dix expressing admiration for his optimistic and articulate approach in handling the challenging rescue situation.

“The art of communication is essentially the art of storytelling. Our ancient culture has its roots in storytelling. But we need to revive & refine those skills. In the meantime, here’s an Australian giving us a master class…” Anand Mahindra wrote on X.

The art of communication is essentially the art of storytelling. Our ancient culture has its roots in storytelling. But we need to revive & refine those skills. In the meantime, here’s an Australian giving us a master class…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QP4huuS78u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 28, 2023

In the video, Dix, known for his expertise in tunnelling, described the situation as reminiscent of an epic tale from 3000 years. Despite the adversity, he highlighted the positive aspects, noting the provision of warmth, food pipes, and emergency services for the 41 trapped workers. Dix emphasized the collective plea of the people to reunite with their loved ones.

Earlier today, Arnold Dix visited a temple near the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to offer prayers for the safety of the trapped workers. Renowned for his specialization in guiding through the unique risks of underground construction, Dix has become a crucial participant in the mission to rescue the workers from the collapsed tunnel.