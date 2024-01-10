Anand Mahindra Mesmerized by Mumbai's "Golden Ribbon": Trans Harbour Link Viral

Anand Mahindra chairperson of Mahindra Group conglomerate took to his social media platform X to share a mesmerizing view of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) in the night. Since then, this video has gone viral on social media.

In his post, Anand Mahindra shared a nighttime video of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and wrote, "A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity & Commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers. Can’t wait to drive down this." while defining the bridge he said that this bridge is looking like a golden ribbon.

As per the reports, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, said to be the longest sea bridge in the country which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also confirmed about that he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it."

About Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Constructed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore, the Atal Setu, a six-lane sea bridge spanning 21.8 km, commences from Sewri in Mumbai and concludes at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka, Raigad district. Of this total length, 16.5 km extends over the sea, while the remaining 5.5 km is on land. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde recently inspected the progress of the harbour link at the Navi Mumbai Sea bridge. Expressing optimism about the project, he stated, "This initiative is poised to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to just 20 minutes, providing significant relief to the residents of Mumbai by alleviating traffic congestion." The sea bridge has been aptly named Atal Setu in honor of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.