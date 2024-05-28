Ananya Panday and Andre Russell's Dance on Lutt Putt Gaya Song at KKR Victory Celebration Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Celebration night for Kolkata Knight Riders as they won the IPL 2024. The videos from after party are surfacing on social media, one video that has grabbed everyone's attention is West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Bollywood actress Annya Panday's dance on Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Lutt Putt Gaya. This video has taken internet by storm.

In Video Andre Russell and Ananya Pandey is seen dancing on the hook step. Annaya Pandey was wearing orange one dress while Russell was wearing jersey.

Andre Russell enjoying "Lutt Putt Gaya" Song during the IPL winning Party. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/Q8sg53FuFi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2024

KKR showed excellent form by comfortably defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to secure their third IPL title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Russell stood out among the KKR bowlers, claiming three wickets to dismiss SRH for a mere 113 runs.