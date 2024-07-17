Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Pune Farmer Creates 120-Foot Lord Vitthal Image in Paddy Field (Watch Video)

A farmer in Mulshi village, Pune, has garnered online acclaim for his artistic tribute to Lord Vithal. The engineer-turned-artist meticulously planted paddy crops to create a towering, 120-foot image of the Hindu deity in his field.

Watch video here:

#Maharashtra: A farmer who is also an engineer creates a 120-foot image of Lord Vithal on his farm using paddy plantations in Mulshi village, Pune.#AshadhiEkadashipic.twitter.com/XOmYnateUe — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 16, 2024

While the exact date of the video's creation is unknown, it is believed to be associated with last year's Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations. The footage shared by All India Radio News on X (formerly Twitter) shows the farmer and villagers offering prayers to the paddy sculpture of Lord Vithal. Social media users have been impressed by the farmer's creativity and devotion, expressing their appreciation with comments like "Jai Shri Vitthal Jai Hari Vitthal" and "Ram Krishna Hari."