Badla Pura Hua: Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as India Beats Australia to Reach T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals

India's victory over Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has not only secured their spot in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals but also sparked a wave of hilarious memes and jokes online.

The Men in Blue successfully defended a total of 205, India's third-highest score in T20 World Cups. Despite a valiant 76-run effort from Australia's Travis Head, Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh with three wickets, managed to clinch the win.

Social media erupted with humorous reactions, with fans celebrating the victory by sharing creative and witty memes. The phrase "Badla Pura Hua" quickly became a trending topic, encapsulating the satisfaction of triumph over a familiar rival.