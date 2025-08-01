‘Bai Mi Patang Uduvit Hote’: Video of Korean Women Performing Lavani Dance Goes Viral, Choreographed by Marathi Actress Aditi Bhagwat

Maharashtra’s art and culture have crossed international boundaries, after the dedicated efforts of Marathi actors who continue to promote these traditions globally. One such traditional art form is lavani. Originally popularised by artists in rural Maharashtra, lavani has now reached audiences around the world.

A recent example of this global reach is a viral video showing Korean women dressed in traditional Indian sarees, dancing to a popular lavani number of Maharashtra. In the video, three Korean girls are seen performing to the Marathi song “Bai Mi Patang Udvit Hote”. Dressed in red, blue and purple sarees and adorned with traditional jewellery, the women impressively perform lavani steps in perfect rhythm.

The video has been widely appreciated on social media, with viewers praising the dancers’ precision and grace. Behind the success of this viral performance is noted Marathi actress and classical dancer Aditi Bhagwat. Reports suggest that Aditi trained the Korean performers in lavani. Known for promoting Indian dance forms both nationally and internationally, Aditi regularly shares videos of her training sessions with international students. Her efforts have played a key role in beautifully presenting lavani to a global audience.