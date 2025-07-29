Bareilly Woman Lawyer Crashes SUV Into Hotel Ramada Glass Door While Reversing; Terrifying Video Goes Viral

A terrifying CCTV video has surfaced, showing a car crashing into a glass door as the driver attempts to reverse. The incident is said to have occurred at Hotel Ramada in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, where people standing near the entrance were seen running for cover. According to the viral video, the crash was captured by the hotel's security cameras on Friday night, July 25, at around 11 PM.

A video shared by users on X (formerly Twitter) claims that the SUV was being driven by a woman lawyer who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the hotel’s main glass door. The CCTV footage shows several people standing in the hotel corridor, engaged in conversation, when suddenly an SUV accelerates and smashes the glass door into pieces.

Guests standing at the entrance rushed to the side to save themselves from what could have been a serious accident. After breaking through the main door, the SUV entered the hotel lobby before the driver managed to apply the brakes. A major tragedy was narrowly avoided.

Bareilly: A woman lawyer lost control while reversing her car, crashed through the main gate of Hotel Ramada, and drove inside.



Glass shattered, people ran to save themselves. CCTV footage has surfaced.



Netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the viral clip. One of the X users said, "I m guessing it was an automatic car. She meant to put it in drive and move forward. But instead put it in reverse and pressed the accelerator. The car went fast in reverse."

Another user jokingly wrote, "Main sidha reverse kar rahi thi. Beech mein building kine khadi kar di?" Another said, "Women and Lawyer, safest combination to escape crime."

"This is the major disadvantage of automatic cars and automatic scooters which nobody talks about. I’ve seen more people loosing control of scooters/scooty than a geared motorcycle. Same is also somewhat applicable to automatic cars," an X user said.