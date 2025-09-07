Bengaluru Viral Video: Boy Hit by Overhead Barrier While Standing Through Sunroof in Moving SUV (WATCH)

Bengaluru Viral Video: A video from Bengaluru showing a boy standing through the sunroof of a moving SUV and hitting his head on an overhead barrier has gone viral. The incident took place on Saturday and has raised concern over road safety and parental negligence.

Next time when you leave your kids popping their heads out, think once again! pic.twitter.com/aiuHQ62XN1 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) September 7, 2025

The clip, widely shared on X, shows a red SUV moving along a busy stretch. A child is seen leaning out of the sunroof and enjoying the ride. Moments later, the vehicle approaches an overhead structure and the boy’s head collides with it. He quickly ducks back inside as the car keeps moving.

It is not yet clear if the boy was injured. The video has sparked sharp reactions online. Many users criticised the adults in the car for allowing such behaviour. Several called it a reminder of the dangers of standing through sunroofs.