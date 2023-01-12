Bhojpuri version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja goes viral!

After a Pakistani girl named Ayesha made a reel on it, the remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's popular song from the 1954 film "Nagin" became an instant hit on Instagram reels and numerous other media platforms. Now, a Bhojpuri version of the song has gone viral, causing quite a stir on the internet.

Gypsisol Rohit, a YouTuber, has created a brand-new version of the song that adds a new twist to this superhit song by singing it in Bhojpuri. The YouTuber sings about a couple's love tale in this Bhojpuri rap version of Dil Yeh Pukare, naming it "UPSC Wala Love."

Gypsisol Rohit, a Bhojpuri rapper, performed this rap. This version is available on his YouTube account, Bihari Gypsy Soul. This song has also been uploaded on the "Bihari Number One" Facebook page. "Bhojpuri rap ka anand li sab log e nayaka saal mein, kohki UPSC ba zaroori," the song's caption read.

Many popular songs have already been rapped in Bhojpuri by Rohit. Rohit also covered the hit song Manike Mage Hite in his own style.