Bihar: Failure to get Govt Job turns 24-year-old Economics Graduate into 'Chaiwali'

Priyanka, a 24-year-old economics graduate, has set up her shop, Chaiwali, outside the Patna Womens’ College. Unlike many who prefer to remain unemployed or protest against the government, she decided to be a self-dependent business woman. For the last two years, she prepared for competitive exams, but she was unsuccessful. So, breaking all societal conventions, she decided to create a business opportunity for herself. “What would have happened if I protested? Only my time and energy will be wasted. I wouldn’t get anything. Instead of wasting my energy there, I decided to do something different. I wanted to be self-dependent. So, I chose this path,” says Priyanka.

Outside Patna Women’s College is her shop, Chaiwali, which serves very innovative styles of tea, including Paan tea and chocolate tea. The sign outside her shop also says, “Initiative towards aatmanirbar bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas [Don’t think about it, just begin].”Priyanka says, “I wanted to be self-dependent. So, I decided to start this shop. MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore is my inspiration. I will definitely keep my business running and I want to take this big and be successful. ”When asked if her parents had tried to start her when she approached them with the idea, she replied, “If they had known, they would’ve. I told them that I had come to Patna to study. But, I opened this store. I just told them about this a day ago. After seeing the response I’m getting, they have also accepted.