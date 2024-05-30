Boston 25 TV Anchor Vanessa Welch Swallows Fly on Live TV, Video Goes Viral

A video of the anchor of the Boston 25 news channel is going viral on social media platforms. During the live show, the fly flew into the woman's mouth and she continued her presentation. After seeing the video, netizens are praising the woman's professionalism. The anchor's name is Vanessa Welch.

⚡️🫶 News anchor on Boston25

Vanessa Welch swallowed a fly that flew into her mouth, but continued to talk as if nothing had happened.👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BNQJvhX284 — 🌕Nikita_X 🫶 (@Mister_Nikita_X) May 29, 2024

Also Read | Ratan Tata's Heartwarming Gesture for Stray Dog at Taj Hotel Wins Hearts Online

The moment the anchor is making an on-camera statement, the fly is seen crawling in front of her face. But she ignores it and continues her work. Finally, the fly enters her mouth from her eyelids. But surprisingly, instead of stopping there, the anchor swallows the fly and continues its bulletin.

The video was posted by the account @Mister_Nikita_X on X. The Boston 25's anchor swallows the fly and continues its bulletin. Within minutes, the video went viral on social media.

The video has been flooded with comments from social media users. To this, one netizen says, "How professional is this anchor, no fear, no reaction. If there was someone else in her place, she wouldn't have done what this anchor did". Another user commented, "Poor lady! That should be the definition of her work".