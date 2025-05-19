Canadian Professor Celebrates End of Term with Bhangra Dance; Classroom Video Goes Viral

A Canadian professor has won hearts online after celebrating the end of her course with a lively bhangra session alongside one of her Indian students. The joyful classroom moment, captured on video, has now gone viral on social media, amassing over 2.3 million views. The video shows the marketing professor dancing with her student Prabnoor, who is reportedly from Punjab. Shared originally on Instagram by the professor herself, the clip features the duo performing basic bhangra steps to a popular Punjabi track, radiating pure joy and cultural camaraderie.

In the post caption, the professor wrote, “Learning some Punjabi dance moves with my student Prabnoor to celebrate the completion of our course. Am I ready for my Bollywood appearance?”

The video begins with Prabnoor teaching her the moves, and the professor quickly picks up the rhythm, dancing in sync with her student. Their performance has drawn widespread appreciation online, with viewers praising their bond and enthusiasm.

Also Read | Viral Stunt Video Backfires: Mumbai Youths Arrested for Risky Ride (Watch).

The comments section is filled with love and admiration. “This is so heartwarming and beautiful,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This is actually so sweet.” Several Punjabi users expressed pride and excitement, with one saying, “Punjabi aage oye!” and another calling it a “beautiful bhangra performance.”

The light-hearted video has struck a chord across the internet, with many applauding the professor for embracing cultural exchange and building such a warm rapport with her students.