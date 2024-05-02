Cat's Playtime Gone Wrong: Chinese Owner Faces Rs 11 Lakh Damage as Pet Triggers Kitchen Fire

The recent news of a couple parceling their cat while returning their Amazon Package had gone viral. Now, another story involving the feline creature is making rounds on social media. A cat's playtime in China cost its owner damage worth 14 thousand dollars (11 lakhs).

🇨🇳 A cat in China accidentally turned on a cooker, setting a flat on fire and causing US$14,000 worth of damage to the flat 😳! pic.twitter.com/5F7fimyWbv — Total Randomness (@Totalrandome) April 28, 2024

Also Read | China: Death toll in highway collapse in Guangdong rises to 36

The cat, named as Jingoudiao, accidentally turned on the induction cooker in the kitchen while playing. This led to the apartment in China's South-West Sichuan area to catch fire. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the owner of the house, Dadan was outside when the incident occurred. She received a call stating that her house was in flames.

After the fire was doused by the firefighters, most of the items in Dadan's apartment were charred. Jingoudiao was found, covered in ashes, hiding in a cabinet. The cat was unharmed.

Post the fire, Dadan posted a public apology and took the blame for the accident. She revealed that the switch of the induction cooker had been on and the cat happened to touch it, starting the cooker. Posting Furthermore, after the incident, Dadan is said to have asked a firefighter to teach her cat some safety tips to avoid fire on a video chat. Dadan changed Jingoudiao's name on the video app to 'Sichuan's Most Badass Cat'.